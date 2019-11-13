Lokesh Kanagaraj, the acclaimed Kollywood filmmaker is now enjoying the success of his latest movie 'Kaithi', that featured Karthi and Narain in the lead roles. Even though it was released alongside Vijay's 'Bigil', the Karthi starrer succeeded in impressing critics and audiences alike. It has already grossed more than 100 crores worldwide.

Lokesh Kanagaraj has now started the filming of his new movie 'Thalapathy 64' that features none other than Vijay in the lead role. The recent news about the film is regarding an interesting addition to the movie's star cast.

As per reports, Mollywood actress Lintu Rony has been roped in to play a crucial role in this flick. Adding up the heat to these rumours, Lintu Rony posted a picture of herself in front of the India Gate in Delhi. The actress even captioned the image, #Thalapathy64.

GOOD MORNING ?❤ #Thalapathy64 ? #Delhi #indiagate pic.twitter.com/SfMtF6sW1x — Lintu Rony (@Linturony) November 11, 2019

An official confirmation about Lintu Rony's involvement in the movie is expected to be made in the coming days.

Lintu Rony became a popular figure among Mollywood audiences after she starred in a number of popular television serials. She has also acted in more than 30 Malayalam films, with the recent one being 'Adam Joan' that starred Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role.

It was earlier reported that Malavika Mohanan has been paired opposite Vijay in 'Thalapathy 64'. Apart from Vijay and Malavika, this upcoming movie also stars Antony Varghese, Shantanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida and VJ Ramya in other prominent roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this film, while the camera is cranked by Sathyan Sooran. The makers have roped in Philomin Raj to handle the editing department of the movie. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto in the banner of XB creations.

Close sources to the movie reveal that the shooting of 'Thalapathy 64' is now progressing steadily in Delhi, and this schedule will last for another 40 days. The film is expected to be a commercial entertainer, and it will have all the elements needed to entertain fans of Vijay.