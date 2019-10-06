The Petta fame Malavika Mohanan is set to play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's next film, which was launched recently.

Thalapathy 64 will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the antagonist in this gangster flick which will go on the floors very soon.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Malavika said she is a huge fan of Vijay and that she is super happy to be part of this big budget film. "It is a really big opportunity to work with Vijay sir as I am a huge fan of him. I never really thought I would end up romancing with him. I am fan of Lokesh too. I have watched Managaram and loved it too. Looking forward to begin shooting," she said.

Malavika took to Instagram to share the news that she is on the board for Thalapathy 64.

Malavika was seen in Beyond The Clouds and had impressed the audience with her amazing performance. The actress did not reveal more about the role in Thalapathy 64 but said that it is an interesting role and she is happy to play it. She added that she has not done such kind of role till now.

It is said that the film will be having an intense subject. Reportedly, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's characters will be having a Tom and Jerry kind of tiff and this is going to be the highlight of the commercial entertainer. This film will be produced by Xavier Bhutto and has many other popular actors from the industry.