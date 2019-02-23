A lot is being said about Katrina Kaif opting out of Street Dancer 3D that features Varun Dhawan as male lead. Latest reports suggest that the actress walked out of the project for her sister Isabelle Kaif.

While it was confirmed by the concerned parties that Katrina left the project as it was clashing with the shooting of her upcoming film Bharat, many speculations have claimed other reasons for her to quit the dance film.

First, it was being said that Katrina felt she would look older than Varun, and hence she thought the pairing was inappropriate. However, now another speculation is that she chose to give away the offer for the sake of her sister's debut.

It has been reported that Katrina actually walk out of Street Dancer 3D as it was going to be released around the same time of Isabelle's debut film Time To Dance co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. As reported, since both the films are dance-based, Katrina did not want any comparisons to be made between the two sisters.

"Katrina didn't want dance film with Varun to come out at around the same time as her sister's. There would have been comparisons and she wanted to avoid that. This is why she opted out of her dance film with Varun," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Well, this can also be a reason as Katrina is very protective towards her sister.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see the wonderful chemistry between Katrina and Salman Khan in Bharat. After the teaser of the film witnessed overwhelming response, fans are now keen to watch the trailer of Bharat, which is likely to be out anytime soon. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is slated to be released this Eid.