Back in the day, Zareen Khan would often be complimented for her stark resemblance to Katrina Kaif. Bollywood fans were convinced that the two looked so similar that they could be sisters. However, it has been a while since the two actresses have been named in the same sentence, and what prompted this occurrence is an old video that has been going viral on the internet.

A video of Katrina and Zareen has made it to the internet from the time when Zareen had not entered the film industry and was a fan of Katrina. It is Katrina's facial expressions that are bothering netizens and have gone on to become a major point of controversy.

The old video from the Race premiere shows a very young and radiant Zareen from her pre-Bollywood days approaching the gorgeous Katrina and asking her for an autograph. In the video, Katrina is seen in a striking pink saree attending the premiere of her film, looking like the star that she is.

On the other hand, Zareen is seen in a black outfit, keeping it simple and casual. Zareen's smile as she approaches Katrina is absolutely heartwarming and is a relatable sight for any fangirl meeting their favourite star.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Zareen wrote, "Oh my Goddd ! Came across this video and the memory is still so fresh . I clearly remember this moment ... it's from the premiere of the movie RACE.Thanks to a friend who got us passes, we were able to experience the magic firsthand. At that point, I was just a wide-eyed fan , never imagining I'd one day be a part of the film industry.

But Look at how happy I am in this video, a total fangirl ... grinning from ear to ear , getting an autograph from the woman i thought was and is breathtakingly beautiful !"

The video, which should have come across as a sweet throwback, is now being used to understand and study Katrina's facial expressions and her behaviour towards Zareen. Netizens have pointed out that while this was a fangirl moment for Zareen, Katrina was not even happy to see her. An Internet user pointed out that Katrina's expression shifted as soon as she spotted Zareena, and the actress immediately became cold and distant towards a fan who had approached her with a great deal of excitement.

An Instagram user commented on the video saying, "Katrina to aap ko copy karti hai..... isliye jalti hai (Katrina copies you... that's why she is jealous)", while another mockingly mentioned Zareen writing, "She is not looking at you." A comment on the video read, "I can see katrina's jealousy while giving autograph to zarine" and another read, "She clearly uploaded the video to make @katrinakaif uncomfortable as she knows what people are going to comment on 'k kat tw gussay men lag ri' or 'zareen tm zyada pyari lag ri ho kat sy' etc. Gurlll agr tm itni fan ho uski tw follow kyun nei kiya hwa?! P.S.She deleted my comment earlier and I again commented."

Salman Khan launched Zareen in the film 'Veer,' post which netizens started calling her Katrina's doppelganger. It has been a while since she has been seen on the silver screen, and there has been no news of her doing a movie anytime soon.