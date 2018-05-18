Kangana Ranaut has managed to establish herself as a serious actor, often being identified as a confident feminist for her statements and actions. The Manikarnika actor never hesitates to call out insensitive and irrelevant comments. Earlier when Salman Khan had equated his physical training to being raped, many had agreed with Kangana's strong opinion against the statement, earning her the approval from her female fans.

Recently spotted in a video from a late night after-party at Cannes was Jim Sarbh making a rape joke. In the video, Jim was heard saying, "I'd rather be raped by 12 prostitutes than touch alcohol," to which Kangana says 'me too, I didn't know that was an option."

Kangana can be seen laughing along with a few other people at the party.

When Jim was asked about his joke, he told FirstPost, "Sexual violence is a serious issue and I treat it as such. It is unfortunate that my comments were taken out of context. I do not now (sic) nor have I ever condoned any form of sexual violence."

Jim Sarbh played the role of a terrorist in Sonam Kapoor's Neerja and was seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Padmavat. Jim attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival representing Grey Goose, the same liquor brand that Kangana was representing.

Earlier, when Salman Khan was promoting his film Sultan with Anushka Sharma, Salman had said, "When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn't walk straight." Among a lot of reactions from Bollywood celebrities and fans, Kangana had said, "We all agree that it is a horrible thing to say, it is something which is extremely insensitive. But what I would like to say is let's not encourage the mentality where we want to point fingers at each other and want to feel greater by just running people down by trolling them."

The Twitterati is showing extreme offense in their comments to Jim's joke.

