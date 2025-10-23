Janhvi Kapoor has had several cosmetic procedures done to her face and her body. The diva has never hesitated in talking about it openly. Janhvi was the latest guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's chat show—Two Much. Here too, she opened up about undergoing cosmetic procedures and even slammed a 'self-proclaimed doctor' for saying she had undergone 'buffaloplasty'.

On getting buffaloplasty

Janhvi was joined by Karan Johar on the couch. When it came to body image issues, Karan expressed his dissatisfaction towards his own body. Janhvi too opened up about undergoing procedures and added that everyone has the right to do what feels right to them. She added that she doesn't want to instill the idea of perfection in young girls.

Janhvi then spoke about how she had come across a video of a self-proclaimed doctor about all she had done to her face. "I saw this video the other day, some self-proclaimed doctors said: 'Let's do a review of everything this person has done to their face.' They said something like buffaloplasty," she recalled.

Under Sridevi's guidance

Kapoor further said she never got buffaloplasty as mentioned by the doctor. She also said that she has been conservative in whatever she has done to her body. The 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' actress spoke about how everything she got done was under the guidance of Sridevi. She warned young girls about seeing that doctor's video and deciding to undergo 'buffaloplasty' only to be ruined by it.

"I think I have been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I have done. Of course, I had the guidance of my mom, and I'd like to share that. Also, as a cautionary tale, because if a young girl sees a video like this and decides mujhe bhi ye buffalo-plasty karna hai (I also want this procedure) and something goes wrong, that would be the worst thing ever. I think transparency is important," she added.

For the unversed, Buffaloplasty is a cosmetic procedure to get fuller upper lips.