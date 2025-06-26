The internet's favorite Diljit Dosanjh has fallen from the pedestal ever since the news of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir starring in his upcoming film came to light. Netizens are extremely upset with Diljit's choice of releasing the film despite the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, which shot up after the Pahalgam attack and India's counter-strike, Operation Sindoor. Internet users are of the belief that Diljit, in all fairness, should not have let the movie release and also not constantly promote it. However, the criticism is no longer limited to internet users, but several artists, too, are publicly calling out the Punjabi singer/actor, including Guru Randhawa.

While Guru never wrote Diljit's name in his tweet, fans and followers were convinced that the message was a hint at Diljit and was a direct dig at him. Guru did not step away from calling out his fellow artist, and fans also believe that it was a rather patriotic stance that he took against another Indian celebrity, who, as per the internet, chose not to adhere to the restrictions on Pakistani actors working in Indian films.

Taking to X, Guru wrote, "Lakh pardesi hoyieee Apna desh nhi bhandi daa Jehre mulk da khayie us da bura nhi mangi da. Even if now your citizenship is not indian but you were born here pls remember this. This country made great artists and we all are proud of it. Pls be proud of where you were born."

He further added, "Just an advice. Now dont start controversy again and manipulate indians LOL PR bigger thn artist."

Initially, internet users were wondering who this note could be aimed at, but very soon a discourse on it was started on Reddit, where netizens confirmed that this had to be intended for Diljit.

A comment on the discourse read, "Is this a dig at Diljit? Ig Diljit is not Indian anymore citizenshipwise? Canadian? American?" to which an internet user replied saying, "My bet is American, had heard somewhere his family live in California ( but don't know how true this is )."

A Reddit user wrote, "Haha isnt it obvious at this point that the dig is directed towards whom ? Great to see the likes of B praak, Mika singh and Guru taking a stand for the country and calling out a fellow artist. Country over any and everything!" while another mentioned, "I love this! Please more people need to take a stand against Diljit and his 'divide India' mentality."

There were also comments like, "Chhaa gaye Guru ❤️ Thanks for taking a stand," "Take that Diljit and Diljit's management! U can call fans haters and trollers but what about ur own industry's folks,""It pretty obvious is post is of DILJIT DOSANJH Honestly diljit is confused himself about his views or trying to make ur confuse" and "Wohooooooo! Am glad everyone is standing up and taking a stand!"

Even though Diljit has publicly come out and spoken about how the film was shot much before the tensions rose between India and Pakistan, netizens are not convinced by the explanation. The film starring Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa in pivotal roles will not be releasing in India but will have an overseas release on June 27.