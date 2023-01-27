Ever since KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married, there has been a tremendous buzz over the elaborate gifts the couple received. From swanky cars, farmhouses, bikes to hig-end watches and jewellery; there were reports of the couple being showered with luxury gifts. However, the family has now denied the newly married couple getting any such gifts.

What the family has said

The families have called the reports of the two getting such exorbitant gifts false and baseless. "All the reports published are absolutely baseless and not true. We request the press fraternity to confirm details with us before publishing such incorrect information in public domain," both the families told Bombay Times.

What the rumours said

There were reports doing the rounds that Suniel Shetty's co-star, Jackie Shroff has gifted the couple chopard watches worth 30 lakhs. Arjun Kapoor was rumoured to have gifted the couple luxury jewellery set worth Rs 1.5 crore. The reports taking over the internet claimed that Virat Kohli gifted the couple a brand new BMW car worth Rs 2.17 crore. However, now that the family has clearly stated, all these were just rumours.

Suniel Shetty on becoming father-in-law

Suneil Shetty had expressed his happiness over being a father-in-law. "I think the role is not new, I am still the father. For me my son is coming home, the 'in-law' chakkar should be out. I can play the role of a father well. Thank you so much everyone for the wishes," he told Etimes.