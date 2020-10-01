In what could possibly the called the most shocking development in the ongoing drugs probe, several shocking names of Bollywood A-listers have come up. After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, there were rumours of several male actors coming under the NCB radar too. And now, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal's names have popped up in the drugs investigation.

As per a Dainik Bhaskar report, an NCB official from Delhi on the condition of anonymity has revealed that Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal and Dino Morea's names have come up in the drugs case. The report further stated that a source of a drug peddler has revealed that Arjun Rampal used to carry drugs to Shah Rukh Khan's house. Calling the source and the peddler credible, the NCB official added that they have also received information from intelligence inputs. However, they are sure, who Dino Morea used to supply to.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai for the IPL matches. Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan were also spotted with Shah Rukh in yesterday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. SRK was seen cheering and clapping as KKR won the match against RR. Arjun Rampal is busy shooting for his next in Mumbai. While Dino has been out of the limelight for a while now.

The other side of the coin

On the other hand, Quint has also spoken to the NCB and claims that the reports of these actors being summoned by NCB are false. In the last few months, several names have been dragged into the controversy over half-baked information. Such reports can be mentally harassing, exploitative and detrimental to one's career. And an official word is the only statement that should be considered true and sacramental in such sensitive times.

Deepika Padukone grilled by NCB

Last week, Deepika Padukone had been questioned by the NCB at their base for several hours in a row. While Deepika accepted being the admin of the WhatsApp group discussing drugs and being in conversation about it, but denied consuming it.

Sara Ali Khan questioned by NCB

Sara Ali Khan also denied consuming drugs but revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput used to consume it regularly. She also revealed that the duo were in a relationship for a brief period but he was not faithful to her.