It came as a surprise to everyone when singer Arijit Singh took the mic and sung Dil Diyan Gallan song from Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai at a live concert Saturday at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai. Arijit's selection of the song, which was originally sung by Pakistani singer Atif Aslam in the film, is seen as a gesture with many shades of meaning.

There were reports last month that Salman Khan had snubbed Arijit and chose Atif Aslam to croon the song in the blockbuster. The superstar had allegedly denied Arijit a chance to sing in Kick (2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) and Sultan (2016).

Rumors had it that Salman was trying to create problems for Arijit ever since the singer rubbed Sallu Bhai in the wrong way at an award ceremony in 2014. The singer had apologized to Dabangg Khan several times after that. But the actor apparently didn't forgive him.

But after Saturday's performance, it makes one doubt whether Arijit's choice of the Dil Diyan Gallan song was an attempt to mock Salman. One may even feel that the singer was trying to show that he could've sung the song better than Atif Aslam. Nevertheless, Arijit sang it in his own style and the crowd enjoyed it.

Apart from Dil Diyan Gallan, Arijit was seen singing his own songs like Enna Sona from OK Jaanu, Zaalima from Raees, Janam Janam from Dilwale, Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Raabta from Agent Vinod.