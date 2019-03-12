Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been in the limelight since the announcement of their separation in September 2016. There have been several speculations concerning their divorce but Jolie has reportedly revealed what habit's of Pitt became the major problem in their serious relationship.

In 2016, there were rumours started to swirl that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship is going through a rough patch. There were several bogus claims about the involvement of a third person in their life. In September of the same year, it was revealed that the couple who stayed together for more than a decade has finally decided to end their marriage. From their relationship, Brad and Angelina have six children.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Today via Pinkvilla, Angelina Jolie has finally opened up about the real reason that leads to her separation with Brad Pitt, with whom starred in two feature films. In the interview, Angelina allegedly revealed that their different ideas about their children were the main reason behind their separation.

"No relationship is ever just black-and-white, and while Brad and I have such different points of view regarding numerous matters, what lead to our divorce primarily were different ideas of how to bring our children up."

In the most candid interview, Angelina Jolie reportedly went on to reveal that Brad Pitt's jealousy and his alcohol addiction worked as the last nail in the coffin in their relationship. As per Jolie, just because of his alcohol addiction, Pitt had to lose several acting roles. She further supposedly admitted that the Fight Club movie star was allegedly jealous of her as she would not let him promote her business.

"His addiction to alcohol was the reason why he lost many opportunities in Hollywood. He was even jealous because I wouldn't let him promote my business. Nonetheless, he's the father of my children and I don't want to talk about it too much," she added.

We could not find any Entertainment Today's link online that confirms whether or not Angelina Jolie ever gave this interview or said these things about her divorce. It might be possible that the above claims are nothing but yet another fabricated news to spread lies about the private lives of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Moreover, there is no legitimate website like Entertainment Today, which might have taken Angelina's interview. So, it looks like the said interview might not have happened.