Angelina Jolie is trying to focus on her life amidst all this drama and is also focusing to fight sexual violence.

Apart from focusing on her movie career, Angelina Jolie is widely noted for her humanitarian efforts. She has received several honors for her services against mankind. Over the years, Jolie has promoted various causes, including conservation, education, and women's right. Jolie has also fronted a campaign against sexual violence in military conflict zones by the UK government.

In 2012, Angelina Jolie launched the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI). Through her work on the PSVI, Jolie's collaboration with several experts resulted in the foundation of Jolie Pitt Dalton Helic, a partnership dedicated to women's right and international justice.

Earlier this week, Countess Sophie of Wessex has officially announced that she would be joining Angelina Jolie and would support her PSVI. Just a day before International Women's Day, Queen Elizabeth's daughter-in-law announced the news.

"Against a backdrop of ugly headlines for women, revelations of sexual exploitation, and the abuse suffered by those in war zones, it is easy to overlook the pioneering work of change-makers," Wessex wrote for The Telegraph.

Wessex further wrote that women stand for progress and even then their basic aspirations are under threat. She added that "Only when women and men work alongside each other as equals will the world see sustained improvement in conflict resolution and a reduction in sexual violence in conflict."

Angelina Jolie recently spoke about Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative at a film festival where she described the said crimes an urgent International issues. The 43-year-old Jolie added that changing attitudes towards this is the work of generations.

"Challenging stigma and impunity for sexual violence in all our societies is the work of generations. It's all of you, it's all of us together," she had said.

In professional endeavors, Angelina Jolie recently won hearts and applauses for her directed movie, First They Killed My Father. Following which, she shot for the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Jolie will be also seen in much-awaited drama movies like The One and Only Ivan, Come Away, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.