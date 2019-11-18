The details of Allu Arjun's failed deal are leaked online and are creating a lot of buzz in the media. As per these reports, the stylish star has demanded 5 times of what young actor Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Akkineni charge for an event.

Allu Arjun is one of the top five most popular Telugu actors and he is one of the top choices for commercial brands that are looking for brand ambassadors. He had endorsed various brands like 7 UP, Colgate, OLX, Joyaalukkas, RedBus, Hero MotoCorp and Hotstar in the past. He is also a top choice for inaugural ceremonies of malls and other buildings, but he rarely entertains such invitations.

Clothing retail chain approaches Allu Arjun

A clothing retail chain had recently approached Allu Arjun to attend the inauguration of its upcoming mall at Rajahmundry, according to a report. He had demanded Rs 1 crore as remuneration and a private jet to flow him from Hyderabad to Rajahmundry. However, the bosses of the chain were shocked by the figure and they decided to rope in another popular actor for this task.

It is reported that Bunny has a special team to take care of his advertising, branding and endorsement deals. The team was shocked to see the details of this failed deal out in the air. Allu Arjun is said to be very upset with the team, as the leaked details are creating a buzz in the media. His huge remuneration might have raised many eyebrows, but the people in the ad industry are little surprised by these figures.

"The likes of Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda are asking for 20 lakhs along with flights and hotels. And if these stars get 20 crores 'share' revenue for their films at the box office, Allu Arjun gets 4-5 times of that easily, which is a direct reminder of his craze. So, there is nothing wrong if he demands 5 times than a Deverakonda or Samantha," Gulte quoted a branding-related professional as saying.

But the people in the film industry have different say on Allu Arjun quoting such a huge amount for an inaugural event. He has always tried to limit his public appearances. He will be busy shooting for his films most of the times and he wants to spend his leisurely hours with his family members rather than attending events. Given this reality, he might have quoted hefty sum, instead of saying no to the deal.