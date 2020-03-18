Several previous studies had suggested that Mars had a climate very similar to the earth in the ancient days, and there were even flowing rivers on the surface of the Red Planet. Now, Scott C Waring, a popular conspiracy theorist has apparently spotted a bottle-like structure on Mars, and he argues that it is authentic proof of alien existence.

NASA involved in alien coverup?

After discovering the bottle-like structure on the surface of Mars, Waring alleged that NASA is involved in an alien coverup. As per Waring, the United States space agency is intentionally altering the color tone of Martian images to hinder these kinds of discoveries that could hint at alien existence.

"In reality, Mars's surface looks more similar to a desert on Earth. NASA adds False Color to hide from the public the fact that Mars is more hospitable than they want you to know. This way, there is no other country racing to Mars and NASA will have no competition...which gives them a lot of time to get there" wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

However, skeptics revealed that most of the Waring's findings are classic cases of pareidolia. It should be noted that pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human mind to visualize familiar structures on unknown patterns.

Waring's outlandish request to Donald Trump

This is not the first time that Waring is lashing out against NASA for an alleged alien coverup. A few months back, Waring claimed to have discovered a structure very similar to a human thigh bone on the Red Planet. After making this discovery, Waring urged United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. The conspiracy theorist promised that he will unveil all the dark secrets surrounding alien existence if he gets a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.