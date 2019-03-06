Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's relationship is no more a secret, and the duo is now open about their affair. But a video has come up on social media that shows the actress apparently calling him "bro".

Ranbir, Alia and Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji were travelling together towards Khumb Mela. The bubbly actress started recording a video asking Ranbir what he has to say about the journey.

The conversation turned funny when Alia asked him to comment on her photography skills. In a deliberate attempt to sound harsh, Ranbir with a straight face says, "It sucks because a photographer has to be in love with his subject but you are not in love with anything else except yourself".

This leaves Alia surprised, and she exclaimed saying, "That was hard. You have given a hard one bro". Of course, it was all in jest as both Ranbir and Alia then end up laughing.

While their conversation is funny to hear, what caught many people's attention is Alia apparently calling Ranbir "bro". However, the admin of the Instagram page that shared the video in a comment claimed that Alia addressed Ayan as "bro", and that part was cut off.

Meanwhile, the makers of Brahmastra have released the first teaser video of the movie that has a logo, and voice over by Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir and Alia.

The fantasy film will be released in three parts, the first being out on December 20 this year. This is the first time Ranbir and Alia will be seen together in a film. After the grand success of Sanju, a lot is being expected from Brahmastra as it features the two love birds, and also it being a superhero film, which is still not so popular genre in Bollywood.

Watch the video below: