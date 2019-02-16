A couple of days ago, a video of Ranbir Kapoor looking visibly upset and irritated while speaking to Alia Bhatt had sparked speculations of trouble in the couple's paradise. Their awkward encounter had made their fans wonder whether Ranbir felt uncomfortable with Alia sharing passionate lip locks with Ranveer in Gully Boy. And now Alia has finally opened up about having a tiff with Ranbir Kapoor at the special screening of Gully Boy.

Reacting to Ranbir's unwelcomed behaviour, Alia told The Asian Age, "I was definitely Valentining on that day."

She further added, "Since I've been promoting Gully Boy, I had a late night and woke up late on Valentine's Day. I was flooded with messages and greetings about our film along with some Valentine's greetings and some marriage proposals from strangers as well."

The rumours of a tiff between Ranbir and Alia were put to rest when Ranbir's personal chef Harsh Dixit shared a picture of them enjoying a special dinner of a three-course meal on Valentine's Day.

On a related note, Alia's Gully Boy has taken a great start at the box office. The movie, which also stars Ranveer Singh in lead role, collected Rs 32.50 crore in just two days of its release.