Alia Bhatt is doling out major maternity goals with her fashion choices the last few months. The Darlings actress is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor sometime towards the end of the year. Alia and Ranbir got married in April 14, 2022 and it was in June she announced her pregnancy.

Shaheen on Alia's pregnancy before marriage rumours

Ever since her pregnancy announcement, there have been whispers of the actress being pregnant before marriage. Now, reacting to it, Shaheen Bhatt said in an interview that anything she dealt with internally is her own journey.

"I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on," Shaheen told News18.

Bhatts and Kapoors excited

Shaheen also added that the family is quite excited with all the milestones achieved this year. "Alia is the first among us, siblings, who will be welcoming a baby. There is a vibe of extreme nervousness and excited anticipation (at home). We are waiting to meet the new member of our family," she further said.

It was on Koffee with Karan that Alia spoke about how Karan Johar reacted to the news. KJo had revealed that he couldn't stop his tears when he came to know that his baby was having a baby.