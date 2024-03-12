Alia Bhatt is a force to be reckoned with. From taking leaps and bounds in her personal life to reaching the pinnacle of perfection in her professional one, there's no stopping the Bhatt girl. Alia recently attended the Forbes 30/50 event on occasion of International Women's Day. The diva made heads turn with her style statement and answers at the event.

Same to same?

On being asked about the kind of work she is choosing, Alia said that since she gets bored very easily, she tries to look for variety and versatility in her role. "I get bored very easily, so I'm always wondering what I can do next. They just happen to be different." However, many on social media felt that Alia had copied the answer from Rihanna.

In a video, that's now going viral, the pop sensation can be heard saying, "I get bored very quickly. But I'm always like what's next? What's next? I want something better, I want something different."

Social media was quick to notice how Alia's answer seemed to be the same as that of Rihanna and soon started commenting.

Reactions

"Alia is the queen of unoriginality. Always taking from other people," wrote a user.

"Copying means inspiration for her," another user wrote. "money can't buy brain," comment read. "big time copy cat," another comment read. "alia is most unnatural, undeserving," read one more of the comments.

"Its called plagiarism," read another one of the comments.

Alia praises Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

At the same event, Alia also heaped praise on Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra for bridging the gap between Hollywood and Bollywood. "Many Actresses from the Indian film industry have done that and are huge sources of inspiration to me. Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra, and Deepika (Deepika Padukone), are actors who are also friends of mine but whom I also admire deeply. I have to give them a lot of credit because they paved the way in a sense. You know, made it a normal thing."