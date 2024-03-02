All eyes are set on the biggest wedding of the year of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. The wedding festivities are underway in Jamnagar and will go on till March 3, 2024. On day 1 of the wedding festivities pop queen Rihanna set the stage on fire with her electrifying performance.

It was her first performance in India. RiRi not only interacted with the crowd but also enthralled the audience with her moves and songs. Before starting her performance, she blessed the couple Anant and Radhika and also thanked Ambani. She mentioned that she is performing for the first time in India.

Rihanna's electrifying performance at Anant Ambani's wedding bash

Rihanna started her show by saying, "Good evening everyone. It is my honour to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?"

Rihanna swayed in a sheer fluorescent green bodycon and glittery gown. She interacted with the guests at the event while performing on the stage.

Rihanna performed on her popular track 'Work'. Apart from that singer was seen belting out some of her all-time hits including 'Rude Boy', 'Pour it Up', 'Diamonds', and 'Wild Things', among others.

However, social media users were pleased with her performance and said it could have been much better.

A user wrote, "Only Ambanis could dress up Riri in churidar kurta.."

Another wrote, "They paid her to come and lip sync?!"

The third user wrote, " Any Indian performer would have been better."

The fourth user said, "The audience didn't pass the vibe check nor they humming or dancing.."

Another highlight of the evening was Nita Ambani, Radhika and Anant dancing on the stage with Rihanna.

The Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Shloka, Isha, Akash and soon-to-be married couple Anant-Radhika joined Rihanna on stage. The family was all smiles as they danced with Rihanna.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Eric Boots Greene, drummer in Rihanna’s team speaks on performing at the pre-wedding events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Jamnagar.



He said, "The concert was amazing. My favorite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what… pic.twitter.com/7burIp5fsZ — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

Rihanna was reportedly paid ₹74 crore for her performance. She arrived in Jamnagar on February 29, accompanied by her team and a notably large suitcase.

Eric Boots Greene, the drummer in Rihanna's team, spoke to ANI about performing at the event. "The concert was amazing. My favourite part was the drones. The drones in the sky showed the history of what happened here. The elephant part was amazing. We shout out to the family, 'We love you'," he said.

Rihanna left India in the wee hours on Saturday morning.