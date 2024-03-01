Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is one of the biggest weddings this year, and all eyes are glued to their pre-wedding festivities. The three-day event, between 1 and 3 March at the opulent Ambani Estate in Gujarat's Jamnagar, is actually a pre-wedding bash of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, with the official nuptials taking place in July. Who's who from the industry, dignitaries and celebs have already arrived for the pre-wedding gala.

Amid all the guests Rihanna arrived with her gigantic luggage on Thursday afternoon, while her team had already arrived on Wednesday.

Here's how much the global popstar charges for an event

As per a report in the Economic Times, Rihanna's exact amount she charges for private events varies but is reported to be between $1.5 million (Rs 12 crore) to $8 million (Rs 66 crore). This fee covers factors such as the length of the performance, travel, accommodation, and production costs.

Along with Rihanna, the celebrity guests who will be performing are B Praak, and Arijit Singh among others at the Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant wedding

Several videos of celebs entering the wedding festivities have surfaced online.

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), Shah Rukh Khan with family, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor.

The videos show Mark Zuckerberg attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The performances will begin in Gujarat today at 5.30 pm.

The guests are making their way to be part of Anant and Radhika's wedding celebrations. Early in the morning, Atlee, Orry, Boney Kapoor, and other political bigots arrived in Jamnagar to attend the gala.

J Brown, but multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer, and bassist Adam Blackstone also reached Jamnagar.

The media stationed outside were given breakfast with juice.