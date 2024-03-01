On Thursday morning, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh surprised their fans by announcing that they were expecting their first child in September. The couple made their first public appearance at the Mumbai airport on the same day ever since they announced that they were embracing parenthood. The power couple was beaming with joy and twinned in white as they held each other's hands.

What did the couple opt for?

Ranveer is seen as protective of Deepika, who is soon going to be mommy; he first lovingly closes the door for the car. And he warmly held her hands as they walked towards the entry gate of the airport. As soon as Deepika and Ranveer reached the gate, paps and fans thronged the couple and congratulated them. The couple welcomed them with a bouquet and also gave them a box of chocolates.

In the clip, Deepika fed Ranveer, and they thanked the paparazzi and fans with gratitude.

Deepika opted for a white top and matching palazzos and covered her baby bump with a white cardigan. She wore dark sunglasses as she smiled for the cameras.

Ranveer also sported an all-white avatar with a T-shirt, pants, shoes, and a cap.

As soon as the couple reached Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, DeepVeer was mobbed by fans, and they congratulated her on their new beginnings. Deepika was seen blushing as fans extended heartwarming wishes, while Ranveer was seen protecting Deepika and gently walking her through the crowd towards the car.

A section of netizens was happy to see Deepika and Ranveer brimming with happiness. While some were of the view that this kind of PDA was not needed and looked forced.

Deepika – Ranveer announce pregnancy

In an Instagram post on Thursday, they shared the news that the baby is due in September.

Fans and friends of DeepVeer from the industry congratulated the couple.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others, wished them an abundance of health and happiness.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities will begin on March 1 and are most likely to wrap on March 3

The Ambani family will have a three-day gala event in Jamnagar. On day 1, there will be a cocktail party for the guests dubbed 'An Evening in Everland', while on day 2, guests will be taken for 'A Walk on the Wildside'. On Day 3, the guests will be celebrating the cultural heritage of India with 'Hastakshar' as the theme.

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerburg, Rihanna, Big B, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, Salman Khan, SRK, Aryan Khan, Ranveer -Deepika among others arrived at Jamnagar on Thursday to bless the couple and be part of the wedding festivities which is going to start from Friday, March 1, 2024.

Work front

On the other hand, the couple will next be seen together in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again. Ranveer will also star in Don 3 and Deepika will feature in Kalki 2898 AD.