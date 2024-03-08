And it has been confirmed. Alia Bhatt will join Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller universe. For a while now, there have been rumours of Alia bagging a role in the spy thriller and being the female lead. However, it was at FICCI Frames that the YRF CEO, Akshaye Widani, confirmed the news. The film's schedule is expected to start later this year.

Alia's entry in YRF spy universe confirmed

"I'll share the worst kept secret in the industry, which is, Alia Bhatt is headlining a Spy Universe film and that the schedule starts later this year. But you know, talking about this spy universe, we are actually just so thrilled and excited about having this IP in the studio," the CEO confirmed.

He added, "I think the YRF Spy Universe is a financial and cultural juggernaut. And as one of the most prized IPs, we take a lot of pride in it. So there's a lot of stuff that's going to come on the spy universe. We're going to see more and more films getting made under it. But of course, not going to share everything here. But we will talk about it at a more opportune time. But for now, I can just say that Alia Bhatt is headlining a spy universe film."

Kiara and Alia to join spy universe

While he didn't mention whether it was the same project that Deepika Padukone was going to headline or not, netizens have been speculating that it could be the same project. Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have been the female faces of films made under the YRF spy universe, like - Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War was another YRF spy universe film that will soon have Kiara Advani in its second installment, War 2.

Depika Padukone recently confirmed her pregnancy by sharing an adorable post on social media. Ranveer Singh and Deepika's baby is scheduled to arrive sometime in September 2024.