In one of the rare instances, Akshay Kumar was all over the news for a wrong reason way back in 2014. It was reported then that the superstar allegedly slapped a fan for breaching his privacy. Given that Akshay has had always been respectful towards his fans, the news came a huge shock to everyone.

According to a few reports, the fan allegedly tried to click pictures of the star without his permission on the sets of Gabbar. On spotting the over-enthusiastic fan breaching the security cordon and getting too close for his comfort, Akshay lost his cool and slapped the fan.

However, it turned out that it was fabricated news. Rubbishing the report, the Laxmmi Bomb actor said that such an incident never happened. "Amused at seeing the news on various platforms about me losing my cool and slapping a fan on the sets of Gabbar! For the past 2 months I have been shooting for Brothers, funny how some idle minds cook up the most ridiculous stories," he had tweeted.

Another version of the story

A few publications reported another version of the story. Apparently, the said person wasn't slapped but fell on the ground. The reports said that the man was trying hard to get through the shooting boundaries but was blocked by Akshay's bodyguard. After a verbal spat, the bodyguard apparently shoved him aside, which led the man to lose his balance and fall down.

Akshay had once refused to take take the Best Actor Award

Apart from being a talented and versatile actor, Akshay is also known to be a big-hearted person. Be it donating for the victims of natural disasters and national emergencies including COVID-19, Akshay has always come forward to help his countrymen. But did you know that the Khiladi star had once handed over his Best Actor Award to Aamir Khan?

Yes, back in 2009, Akshay had received the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for Singh Is Kinng, the award which he had been waiting for his entire acting career. But, he shocked the audience when he refused to accept it and instead gave it to Aamir for Ghajini. He believed that what Aamir did for his Ghajini movie was pure dedication. The Khiladi star said on stage, "I thank you from all my heart but Aamir, this one is for you, mate. You deserve it!"