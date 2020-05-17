With the lockdown and the current pandemic, it's hard to predict how things will go, especially film releases. With so much being reworked, plans and schedules being changed, the whole landscape of filming has changed. Therefore, the anxiety around highly-anticipated films is also running high.
Now, many films have opted for an OTT release which has created a rift in the industry between producers and exhibitors. There are still many who are afraid that the experience of viewing will be lost with an OTT release so fans of superstar Akshay Kumar began a trend on Twitter WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES hoping the movie doesn't go the digital route.
WANT LAXMMI BOMB IN THEATRES cry fans
Laxmmi Bomb a horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani was supposed to release on May 22nd initially. However, the Coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdown have ensured all the plans of filmmakers need to be geared towards a new topography.
Some Bollywood movies announced a digital release keeping in mind the uncertainty and the unfortunate closing of theatres which has delayed releases and has also made profits and pull to theatres uncertain. The economics of filmmaking is making it such that producers are being forced to look for alternatives that will sustain them through the crisis.
Still, there are factors to be considered. Such as audience perception towards theatres, the guidelines which will restrict occupancy and whether the audience will come in the same numbers. Moreover, how long will completed films have to shit on shelves till it's all sorted.
Fans, however, have their own mind. Those who are not convinced by the digital release are hoping to catch Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb on the big screen. Moreover, they are looking at it from the point of view of the viewing experience of the film.
Pic 1 : Hera Pheri— Sourabh (@Akkian_Forever_) May 16, 2020
Pic 2 : Andaz Apna Apna
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/jOQc8PKd9w
☆Most Versatile Actor— яσнιт ѕσиι? (@Akki_Hitman45) May 16, 2020
☆Most Humble Superstar
☆Kindest Superstar n Danveer.
☆Khiladi of Bollywood
☆Boxoffice King
A True Legend @akshaykumar ?
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/fQWMOU8lKU
Sir Ji @akshaykumar Theatres Mein Hi Release Karwana Warna Do Char Idhar Depression Mein Chale Jayenge ...!!!— Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ ? (@Akshay_Brigade) May 16, 2020
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES
Laxmmi Bomb is Hot in the market better than any other upcoming Bollywood biggies.— B.T? (@Akkians_BT) May 16, 2020
So releasing it on OTT will be a foolish decision. @Shabinaa_Ent @foxstarhindi
Radhe Radhe _/_@akshaykumar sir plz
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/WOytjHWYGE
Akshay Sir Pls Laxmmi Bomb ko Theater mein Release kijiyega.— Rg7000ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ (@Rg70003) May 16, 2020
We Don't Want It To Be Released On OTT Platform.
Pls @akshaykumar sir it's a request.
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/AEJ0Tsz37e
Nothing Can beat the experience of Watching Akshay Kumar starrer Horror Comedy Film in Theatre?❤️— яσнιт ѕσиι? (@Akki_Hitman45) May 16, 2020
Hoping #LaxmmiBomb to have a theatrical release no matter if it is delayed !!@akshaykumar #AkshayKumar
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/J4XsgnANFP
Sir Aajkal Fans Ko Jyada Hi Ignore Kar Rahe hai...— ᏢᎪuᏞ ᎳᎪᏞᏦᎬᏒ? (@Akkian_paul) May 16, 2020
• No Ask Session
• No Update On HeraPheri 3 & RowdyRathore 2 Since Last 2-3 Years
• Not Even A Tweet Related To The Laxmmibomb OTT Release @akshaykumar ?
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/qNiCCTGC4n
Dear makers #LaxmmiBomb is a huge potential movie..which must be experienced only in theatres..— Yuvika (@_yuvika_akkian_) May 16, 2020
Plss wait and release it in theatres only..@TusshKapoor@Shabinaa_Ent @DisneyPlusHS @foxstarhindi
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/5sNxbelIUA
Don't spoil magic of this movie, don't rls on it OTT platform— HBD Ankit? Pushpendra (@pushkansana81) May 16, 2020
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES
WANT LAXMMIBOMB IN THEATRES pic.twitter.com/qgUnaIHlmT
There's still a lot of debate, considering that there was some talk initially about Laxmmi Bomb getting a digital release on Hotstar. However, nothing is confirmed yet and maybe it's important to note, no matter how the film releases if it's a good film it will work regardless. Perhaps, that's too optimistic.