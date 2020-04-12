Apart from being a talented and versatile actor, Akshay Kumar is also known to be a big-hearted person. Be it donating for the victims of natural disasters and national emergencies including COVID-19, Akshay has always come forward to help his countrymen. But did you know that the Khiladi star had once handed over his Best Actor Award to Aamir Khan?

Yes, back in 2009, Akshay had received the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for Singh Is Kinng, the award which he had been waiting for his entire acting career. But, he shocked the audience when he refused to accept it and instead gave it to Aamir for Ghajini.

Akshay's speech:

It all happened when Akshay came up on stage to receive the award and said: "I'm actually so touched. Really. I wanted this little beauty my whole career, for the last 18 years. I strive for this moment to achieve such an honour as a lead actor. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it would happen to me, a Chandni Chowk ka ladka. But it has and it came from you, the people."

The Housefull 4 actor continued, "But as I stand here, holding my dream in my hand and my father's love in the other, I just want to tell you something. A few days back, I saw this movie Ghajini and I was bowled over. I saw Singh Is Kinng again after that when I was coming from London to Mumbai. Obviously, I couldn't help but compare our work. That's when I knew without a doubt that the best actor this year, by far, according to me, is Mr. Aamir Khan for Ghajini. What that man did for his movie was pure dedication. It is, as they say, historic."

Refusing to accept the award, the Kesari actor said, "I refuse to be the man that pretends to take this away from him. I'm not going to do that at all. I know that this moment is never going to come again in my life but I cannot walk out from here holding something which I know doesn't belong to me."

Hoping that his decision didn't offend his fans who voted for him, the actor assured to win the Best Actor award back one day. Concluding his speech, the Khiladi star said, "I thank you from all my heart but Aamir, this one is for you, mate. You deserve it!"

Aamir, who doesn't believe in awards, was not present at the event but he certainly must have been moved by Akshay's gesture.

Singh Is Kingg Vs Ghajini box office collection:

Singh Is Kingg, directed by Anees Bazmee, starred Akshay and Katrina Kaif and was the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2008. Ghajini, on the other hand, was a remake of Murugadoss' 2005 Tamil film and featured Aamir and Asin in lead roles. Ghajini became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2008 and was the first Indian film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in the domestic market.