Time and again, Akshay Kumar has reiterated that he doesn't want to waste time in undergoing massive physical transformation to play a character on screen and would rather spend more time in doing more films in a year. The superstar is known for finishing off his film shoots within 3 months or even less so that he could get busy with other projects. It looks like the actor even keeps juggling between multiple film shoots to save time. But this time around, Akshay got mercilessly trolled for repeating his clothes from Housefull 4 and carrying the same hairdo to Good Newwz sets.

A fan page of Akshay Kumar shared a collage of stills from Housefull 4 and Good Newwz wherein the superstar is seen wearing the same piggy T-shirt and even sporting the same hair style in both the scenes.

Soon people started trolling Akshay by taking a dig at the movie budget. Some said that the actor didn't have enough money to even change clothes and get a new hair style while shooting two different movies like Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. However, his die-hard fans applauded him saying that Akshay wanted to save time and hence, reached the sets of another film to shoot for the part in the same attire. Some even commenting with hilarious one-liners.

Take a look.

"It's not the budget guys... Paaji ko time nahi mila hoga shooting ke beech me," a user commented while the other one said, "Budget bhi itna nhi h ki kam se kam different movie me different clothes hi pehen sake."

Another user wrote, "Ek ka double karta hai," followed by another saying, "Zor zor se chilake sabko scheme batade."

On the work front, Akshay has an amazing line-up in the form of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj apart from Good Newwz.