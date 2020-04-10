The lockdown has become a lot about keeping people's spirits high. With numbers increasing, and so much awry it's hard to hope for the best. Celebrities and the general public are trying to do their bit and motivate health workers as well as the administration, expressing gratitude towards their efforts in controlling the pandemic.

Akshay Kumar recently added to the #DilSeThankYou campaign, as a vote of thanks to all those trying to keep us safe. Many celebrities followed suit and joined the actor in thanking the medical staff and authorities in the country for their efforts.

Bollywood says #DilSeThankYou

The lockdown has given us a moment to check our privilege, especially those of us who can afford to stay home and keep ourselves away from risk. But, there are thousands of workers and bodies working day and night to make this possible for us and help us get through the crisis.

#DilSeThankYou was begun as an online campaign to express gratitude to our health workers and those contributing towards fighting the pandemic. Akshay Kumar joined in the campaign, to express solidarity. Soon enough many celebrities joined the campaign after he set an example.

As more Bollywood A-listers joined in, the campaign received much-needed traction snowballing into a movement of its own. The trend garnered over 51K tweets in less than 24 hours. Most of the posts and tributes poured in for the BMC and Mumbai Police as Mumbai is one of the worst-affected areas in India due to Coronavirus.

Akshay Kumar's post read, "There''s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Let's together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do."

Mere aur mere parivaar ki taraf se...

Police, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, government officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou ?? pic.twitter.com/N8dnb4Na63 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Soon after Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and many more added to the list.

My heartfelt thanks and salute to each and every braveheart of @MumbaiPolice and @DGPMaharashtra who are out there, selflessly and relentlessly fighting the battle for all of us. You are the real heroes and I'm your fan for life! #ThankYouMumbaiPolice #ThankYouMaharshtraPolice pic.twitter.com/FplgL5fR91 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 9, 2020

Mumbai se main, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, apne aur apne poore parivaar ki orr se @MumbaiPolice, @mybmc, Nagar Nigam ke workers, doctors, nurses, NGOs, volunteers, govt. officials, vendors, building ke guards ko #DilSeThankYou kehna chahti hoon.

Aap hain isiliye hum surakshit hain?? pic.twitter.com/i5a4yRUN3k — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) April 9, 2020

We hope the campaign makes a difference.