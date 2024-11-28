Did Aishwarya Rai drop Bachchan surname publicly amid divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan? Here's the truth

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai was spotted for the first time sans Aaradhya Bachchan at an event in Dubai for the Global Women's Forum in the UAE. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about women's empowerment. The Former Miss World looked stunning in a blue outfit.

Aishwarya's compassionate speech about women's empowerment made headlines worldwide, However, a section of netizens noticed that she was introduced simply as Aishwarya Rai at the event. There was no Bachchan, even in the graphic on stage, to denote her as the speaker.

The graphics' name was "Aishwarya Rai | International Star". The omission of the 'Bachchan' surname further fuelled separation rumours between Abhishek Bachchan, and this has led to a lot of gossip on social media forums

The clip shows Aishwarya Rai at the Dubai Women Establishment event. Aishwarya walks on the stage in a blue ensemble featuring silver embroidery.

As soon as the video went viral, a user wrote, "Aishwarya Rai for us, the beauty queen is back in action."

Another said, "Good for her. What kind of a man he is didn't stand for his wife. Both the brother and the sister have a bad attitude, that is why they are no more with their partners. God bless!"

The third one said, "She was always THE Aishwarya Rai to me. Bachchan who? She looked stunning at the event BTW - perfect hair and makeup. This is what happens when you get rid of a disrespectful daddy boy."

However, her Instagram handle still has 'Bachchan' which tells us that the event used her maiden name for professional representation and to promote women's empowerment.

Rumours of a fallout or separation between Aishwarya and Abhishek began when Aishwarya and her Abhishek didn't pose with each other. Aishwarya posed with Aaradhya and Abhishek posed with the Bachchan family at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding earlier this year.

When the Bachchans did not wish Aishwarya on her birthday – November 1 – on social media, it added more fuel to the rumours.

Amitabh Bachchan addressed the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his Abhishek and Aishwarya. In her recent blog, Big B addressed his concerns about "information ending with question marks" and its negative impact on those involved. The veteran actor wrote, "It takes immense courage conviction and sincerity to be different and believe in its presence in life... I rarely say much about family, because that is my domain and its privacy is maintained by me..."

He added, "Speculations are speculations... they are speculated untruths, without verifications. Verifications are sought by the seekers to authenticate their business and commercials of the profession they be in... I shall not challenge their desire to be in the profession of their choice... and I shall appreciate their effort in serving society..."

"Your content is done, not just for that one moment, but for many moments ..the reader when they react to it gives content expansion... The reaction could be in belief or in the negative ..anything that is, gives credence to the write ..and that is the writer business .. his or her commerce dependence ..fill the World with untruth or questioned untruth and your job is over ..how it may have affected the subject individual or situation has been hand washed away from your hands.." he further mentioned.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan got married in 2007.