Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is garnering headlines for her personal life. Several reports claim that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have separated. For over a year, rumours of trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's martial life have surfaced on social media.

Abhishek, who is busy promoting his film, didn't wish his daughter Aaradhya her 13th birthday. Meanwhile, Aishwarya shared a series of pictures of Aardhya's 13th birthday bash and also dropped pictures of hers with Aaradhya and her mother seeking blessings of the late Krishnaraj Rai.

Abhishek's absence from important events in Aishwarya and Aaradhya's lives has added fuel to ongoing separation rumours.

Recently, Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared a powerful video message on social media, emphasising the importance of self-worth and resilience in the face of adversity.

In the video, Aishwarya talks about standing up for oneself and not letting others dictate one's worth. "I think it's really important to stand up for your worth. She added, "I think it's really important to know your value and not let anyone else dictate it for you."

Aishwarya also spoke about self-love and self-respect. She added, "Street harassment, how to deal with it? Avoid eye contact? No. Look the problem directly in the eyes. Hold your head high. Feminine and feminist. My body, my worth. Never compromise your worth. Do not doubt yourself. Stand up for your worth. Don't blame your dress or your lipstick. Street harassment is never your fault."

She captioned the post, "On this International Day for the elimination of violence against women, join @lorealparis's Stand Up against street harassment training program. We're all worth it."

The clip went viral in no time, and soon fans reacted to her powerful and hard-hitting video.

A section of netizens lauded Aishwarya for talking about street harassment and violence. They even admired her natural beauty and the way she spoke about the subject. However, a section of netizens pointed out Aishwarya's accent and dubbed it as 'cringe and fake'.

One person commented, "The icon of Beauty with Brain."

Another person wrote, "Well said. Proud of you fighting for a cause which has been of grave concern for women and the society."

The third one said, "What's up with the accent?"

The next one mentioned, "Her voice modulation and tone sounds fake."

The fourth one mentioned, "Cringe accent."

Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's two-part Ponniyin Selvan films. In a recent interview with The Hindu, her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, thanked her for being at home to look after their daughter, Aaradhya, while he devotes himself to his career. "In my household, I'm lucky I get to go out and make movies but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya and I thank her immensely for that..." he said.