Abhishek Bachchan is basking in the success of his film I Want To Talk. The film was released on Friday and has garnered over Rs 1 crore. Abhishek has been busy promoting his film. However, the actor is strictly not talking about his personal life.

For over a year, rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's separation have surfaced on social media. The rumours were fuelled when Aishwarya shared a series of pictures of Aardhya's 13th birthday bash and also dropped pictures of hers with Aaradhya and her mother seeking blessings of the late Krishnaraj Rai.

Abhishek, who is quite active on social media, didn't wish Aaradhya on social media, and once again the chatter surrounding Abhishek and Aishwarya's divorce surfaced.

However, the actor, during his recent media interview, spoke about his bond with her daughter Aardhaya.

Speaking to The Hindu, Abhishek shared that his mother, Jaya Bachchan, made sacrifices. She had stepped away from acting when he was born to focus on raising her children. "My mother stopped acting when I was born because she wanted to spend time with the children. We never felt the void of dad not being around. I think at the end of the day after work, you come home at night," he said.

Abhishek then drew a parallel with his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He added, "In my household, I'm lucky I get to go out and make movies, but I know that Aishwarya is at home with Aaradhya, and I thank her immensely for that, but I don't think the kids look at it that way. They don't look at you as a third person; they look at you as the first person."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's latest film, I Want To Talk, has received immense praise from critics.

The news of Abhishek and Aishwarya has been a topic of discussion for a few months now, with netizens keeping a keen eye on the activities of the Bachchan family members.

Earlier this year, these rumours gained attention when Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived separately at Mukesh Ambani's wedding.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007.