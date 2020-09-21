Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 40 on Monday, September 21, and wishes have been pouring in from all corners of the world. The actress celebrates the special day at her home in the presence of her near and dear ones.

Ahead of the mid-night celebrations, the gorgeous actress, who is pregnant with her second child, shared a note on Instagram, reflecting her experiences and decisions in life. "As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG," she wrote.

Kareena is one of the most sought after actresses and knows how to create buzz and grab all the attention when she steps out. Besides her terrific acting chops and good looks, Bebo is looked up for her fabulous style statements as well. It's no secret that she is brand conscious and is often spotted donning branded clothes.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of the most expensive things owned by the Laal Singh Chaddha actress.

A 5 carat diamond ring:

When Kareena married the Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan, in 2012, he gifted a 5-carat platinum band diamond ring to his begum. Bebo is often spotted flaunting her engagement ring, which reportedly is worth Rs 75 lakh.

Birkin bag:

For ladies, love for trendy handbag knows no bounds and if she is a successful actress, an expensive bag will surely be one of her proud possessions. Kareena too is often seen flaunting expensive bags. One of the bags she owns Birkin 35 Rouge Casaque Epsom Bag worth Rs 10 lakhs.

Chanel flap bag:

Another expensive bag owned by the actress is a Chanel flap bag, the price of which is around Rs 2 lakhs.

Mercedes Benz S Class:

Just like other Bollywood celebrities, Bebo has an impressive collection of luxury cars. She is a proud owner of a Mercedes Benz S Class, the cost of which is Rs 1.40 crores.

Audi Q7:

Another fancy car owned by the Veere Di Wedding actress is Mercedes ML350, which she often uses for her travel. It is priced at Rs 93.35 lakhs.

House in Gstaad:

Kareena and Saif love to holiday in Switzerland. It's been a tradition for the good-looking couple to celebrate New Year in Gstaad, Switzerland every year. The actress reportedly owns a luxury chalet worth Rs 33 crores in the snowy country.