Saif Ali Khan has announced about plans to write his autobiography which will hit the stands in October 2021. The memoir will cover his journey in film industry, his success, failures, inspirations and personal life.
HarperCollins India, the publisher of his book, stated that it will be a no-holds barred autobiography laced with his signature wit and humour. "So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don't record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving, and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavour. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course," Saif Ali Khan is quoted as saying by The Times of India.
Bushra Ahmed, the publication's commissioning editor, said that Saif Ali Khan is a rare actor who is a well-read star and erudite. "Perhaps the last of his tribe. I have always loved watching his movies and his interviews are such a treasure trove of reflection on life and living. I am absolutely thrilled that his debut book has come to HarperCollins," she added.
This is Saif Ali Khan's second major announcement in the recent times after he revealed about his wife-actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's second pregnancy.
However, Saif's announcement has met with negative comments from a section of audience. Notably, the people, who have been speaking about nepotism in Bollywood, are mocking him for planning to write his autobiography.
Here, we bring you some of the memes and comments posted by netizens on Twitter:
