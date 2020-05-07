Actress Dia Mirza's role of Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Program has got an extention of two years. Her term was supposed to be ended by now.

Grateful to Opportunity

The RHTDM actress is grateful for the opportunity to serve for two more years and claims that it has been an extraordinary learning curve. "It has defined my purpose and I hope to continue to learn and make a difference towards improving environmental consciousness. Now more than ever before we need to make every effort possible to act on climate, protect wildlife, biodiversioty, and secure our natural resources," the IANS quotes her as saying.

Talking about Dia Mirza's contribution, Dechen Tsering, Regional Director and Representative for Asia and the Pacific, UNEP, said: "Your support to UNEP as our Goodwill Ambassador since 2017 has been greatly valued. Your contributions to World Environment Day, Beat Plastic Pollution, Circular Fashion and other UNEP campaigns and initiatives have helped broaden the scope and impact of our outreach. We look to you to continue to assist us in our advocacy efforts and communicate to the public the vision and values that guide our work".

Dia Mirza started her career with Gautham Menon's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She has been part of many successful movies. In total, she has been part of 40+ movies. In the recent times, she has worked in a couple of web series.