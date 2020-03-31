Gautham Vasudev Menon and Anushka Shetty have earlier teamed up for a film called Yennai Arindhal, which had Ajith in the lead role. This film has been a blockbuster hit, and since then, the duo has been in plans to team up once again.

"I and Gautham are close enough to call each other anytime. We both have got a two film deal. Gautham can call me anytime and tell me that the story is ready and we can begin shooting soon. He told me he is working on something and the project will be revealed soon," said the actress during the promotions of Nishabdam.

As per the latest reports, and going by what Anushka has said, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Anushka have teamed up for the sequel of Vettaiyadu Vilayadu 2. Kamal Haasan will be reuniting with Gautham for this film, which will be produced by Ishari K Ganesh's Vels Film International.

Earlier, there have been only speculations, whereas now, Gautham has even confirmed the project, and has finally revealed that it is indeed true. The director has narrated the story to Kamal Haasan already, and it is said the versatile actress is impressed with it. Gautham and Kamal strongly believe that this film has similar mass opening for Kamal, just like the first part did.

Sources close to Anushka have revealed that the actress is excited to work with Kamal, and that she feels she has got this lucky chance to have bagged an opportunity to work with him after 15 years of her journey.

Kamal played the role of DCP Raghavan in the film, and Vettaiyadu Vilayadu while Prakash Raj and Jyothika played the lead roles in it. While Jyothika played the leading lady in the first part, Anushka is going to play the leading lady in the sequel to it.