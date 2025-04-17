There was a lot of anticipation around Ibrahim Ali Khan's big Bollywood debut, but he was not able to deliver as per the audience's expectations. This new entrant in Bollywood was brutally trolled and made fun of for his acting skills. From critics to netizens, it almost seemed like everyone was upset with Ibrahim's performance in the film and were not willing to spare him any grace marks whatsoever. Not only Ibrahim but his co-star Khushi Kapoor too was flaked on, and the film in itself was labelled as bad. Dia Mirza, who was a part of the film as well, recently spoke about the 'harsh' reviews that Nadaaniyan received and the trolling that Ibrahim had to go through.

In an exclusive conversation with News18 Showsha, Dia, who played the role of Ibrahim's mother in the film, spoke about how 'Nadaaniyan' as a movie wanted to touch upon several subjects, and the makers were even able to incorporate these themes beautifully within the film. However, she expressed her shock at the way the movie had been judged by critics and fans alike.

Dia said, "I thought there were many themes within film that were pertinent. I love the fact that they were handled the way they were. Because, I think, sometimes people just want to watch a movie that feels light but carries some really important messages without making you feel like you are being informed."

She further went on to add, "I feel Nadaaniyan has been very harshly judged. I think there's a lot of good going on in that film that people have refused to acknowledge, but the audiences seem to. Many young people have been walking up to me at airports saying, 'I just saw you and I love you and I love the film and you're such a cool mom and we feel like you were so real'. Those are the best compliments always. Whenever an audience member comes up to you and says you were so real. That's what reminds you that you were able to bring honesty and truth to the moment."

In the same conversation, she spoke about how her on-screen son Ibrahim had been brutally trolled online. She stated that nobody is perfect when they are initially starting out and that it takes time to grow. In that process, Dia mentioned that constructive criticism is always welcome, but she is opposed to the idea of people getting cruel and personal absolutely needlessly.

Dia said, "When I started out, I was far from perfect. That's not to take away from the fact that there may be extremely talented people who, from their very first films, were extraordinary. But I always feel that constructive criticism is welcome. There's nothing wrong with it because we learn from it, and we grow from it. I have learnt and grown from constructive criticism. Because of that, I've been able to perform and deliver in films like Kaafir. I think everybody has their own journey. I just have an issue with people getting personal and cruel because there's no other way to describe the way people treat some people on social media. It's nothing short of cruel. That's not Okay."

Coming back to Ibrahim, the 'Naadaniyan' actor was recently seen walking the ramp for a popular designer. He will next be seen in 'Sarzameen' opposite Kajol.