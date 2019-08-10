Dia Mirza's separation with husband Sahil Sangha had left fans heartbroken. The couple mutually decided to part ways after 5 years of marriage and 11 years of togetherness. They got married in 2014. In a joint statement, the couple had said that they will continue to be friends with each other. So when Sahil was busy celebrating the success of his web series Mind The Malhotras, Dia Mirza didn't waste any time to join him in the celebration.

Sharing the screenshot of Sahil's celebration picture on Instagram, Dia Mirza tagged Sahil in the post including the cast of Mind The Malhotras - Cyrus Sahukar, Sameer, Mini Mathur and others while congratulating them on the success of the web series.

Soon after the news of their separation, rumours started doing the rounds of the industry that Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon was the reason behind Dia and Sahil's break-up. Coincidentally, Kanika too had announced her separation from husband Prakash Kovelamudi. The two had been living separately for the past few months but have no issues collaborating on different projects.

However, Dia was outraged with certain media reports about Kanika and Sahil's alleged affair. In a series of tweets, Dia slammed the media and said, "As a woman I will not stand for another woman's name being used so irresponsibly to perpetuate a lie."