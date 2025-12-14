Dhurandhar is unstoppable at the box office. The Aditya Dhar film might have divided the nation over it being a "patriotic" or a "propaganda" film. But, despite the noise and the applause, the film has been smashing box office records. Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, and others are busy expressing gratitude. Amid all this, Rakesh Bedi has revealed what the director, Aditya Dhar, is busy doing.

Rakesh Bedi praises Aditya Dhar

Rakesh Bedi, who plays a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali, in the film, has revealed what Dhar is up to. Bedi couldn't stop praising the director over his humility.

"Aditya is different. He means what he says. He is a very deep-rooted man, with a lot of culture and ethics seeped into him. He is not a shallow person," he said in an interview.

Bedi then went on to add how others in Dhar's position would have shot to the limelight and been under the spotlight. But the 'Uri' director is far from it. "Iss saal Dhurandhar itni badi hit hai, aur abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Yeh toh aadhi film hai, aadhi toh baaki hai. Lekin woh limelight mein hai hi nahi. Woh kisi ko interview nahi de raha, baat nahi kar raha," he said.

Dhar's humility

Bedi further added that Aditya is busy spending quality time with his family away from the media glare. "Woh apne ghar jaakar baith gaya hai. He is just with his family. He is not like, 'Oh, maine yeh kar diya, woh kar diya...' He is not enjoying or brandishing the pomp and show; he's not doing that (He is sitting at his home)," he told Filmygyan.

Dhurandhar boasts of a stellar star cast including – Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon and more. The film released on December 5 and has been cashing in huge moolahs at the box office ever since.