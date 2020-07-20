Actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Arjun Sarja and cousin of Dhruva Sarja, has tested positive for Covid-19 and said that she is on home quarantine. The actress has confirmed it on her social media page.

She wrote, "I have recently been test positive for Covid-19. I am quarantined at home while taking all the necessary precautions guided by a professional medical team.

To anyone who has been in contact with me in the past few days, please take care. Stay safe everyone, and please wear a mask! I will update you soon with greater health. [sic]"

This comes five days after her cousin Dhruva Sarja and his wire Prerana tested positive for Covid-19. It has to be noted that he had requested people who came in contact with him to test for the contagious disease.

"My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I'm sure we'll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe," Dhruva Sarja tweeted.

However, both Dhruva and his wife have been discharged from the hospital and now are in home quarantine.

It has been a turbulent time for the Sarja family. Last month, Arjun Sarja's nephew and Dhruva's elder brother, Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away due to heart attack. He was 39 and his untimely death came as a shock to fans and unbearable loss to the family.