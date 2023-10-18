Kiara Advani's latest videos and pictures for a magazine cover have taken social media by storm. One of the most sought after actresses, Kiara can be seen flaunting her curves with a flirtatious look on the cover. For the cover shoot, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress wore a shimmery green mermaid dress by designer Gaurav Gupta.

What social media said

Flaunting her hot abs and hair bangs, Kiara looked splendid in the photoshoot. "Literally lookin like pooja from dream girl 2," a user wrote. "Dhoom's Esha Deol," another user commented. "Sidharth is one lucky guy," a social media user commented. "I'm dead again," another social media user commented.

"She is looking healthy after a few months. she loosed her chubbiness after marriage.But now again she is looking cute and hot like she used to be in before marriage period. such a beautyyyy," read one of the comments. "This look suits her more," another comment read. Kiara Advani is on a high in both her professional life and the personal one.

Kiara on keeping relationship with Sidharth a secret

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress recently opened up about why she and Sidharth kept their courtship period a secret. "Before we were married, it was an issue because we wanted to protect our relationship. We are both self-made actors and have earned our spaces in the industry on our own," she said in an interview.

"It's something that we've put so much hard work into that we would not want it to be taken away by having the focus shift to our personal lives," she further told Femina.