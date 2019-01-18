MS Dhoni is back and how! There was no other man who had faced so much criticism as he had coming into the ODI series but when the hurly burly is done, Dhoni won India the battle.

Following half-centuries in Sydney and Adelaide, Dhoni guided India to victory in Melbourne with an unbeaten 87. Kedar Jadhav played an invaluable knock of 61 and finished the match with a boundary in the 50th over.

Dhoni took full advantage of his two drop catches, the first of which came when he was yet to get off the mark. Dhoni then went on to stitch an important partnership with Virat Kohli and then was joined by Jadhav who stayed with the former captain till the end in a partnership of over 100 runs.

Dhoni, who was awarded the man of the series award, was asked about batting at number 4 today and he said that it did not matter the position in which he bats. He went on to add that it is about winning games for his country.

Earlier in the day, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 6 wickets and was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. With the ODI series victory, India created history by not losing a single series in Australia.

The visitors won the Test and ODI series following the 1-1 stalemate in the T20Is. Here's how social media reacted.

Age 37



Calls to retire



Goes to Australia and comes back with the Man of the Series Trophy@msdhoni for you pic.twitter.com/PWvkM1JOr8 — Forum Keralam (FK) (@Forumkeralam1) January 18, 2019

Virat Kohli after India won an ODI series against Australia in Australia #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/uKheX2D5ln — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) January 18, 2019

It's fitting that Jadhav Scored the winning runs & Dhoni stayed unbeaten.This is historic #AUSvIND — Nidin Jacob (@ImNidin) January 18, 2019

India clinched the series the 3 ODI series against Australia.

Great temperament by @msdhoni & @JadhavKedar #Dhoni proved it once again. #AUSvIND — Aanand admires SRK (@aanandsg) January 18, 2019

After Dhoni's Innings in Aus ODI Series#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/L9K93lwx2Z — Neeraj Khanna (@Urboyneeraj) January 18, 2019

Just another masterclass on chasing by MS. Completely outclassed by @BCCI for the whole summer. Not even sure we understand how T20 and 50 over game are played by the best teams atm #AUSvIND. Certainly watched enough of India if we r smart enough to learn — Jack - Yes (@jax_pad) January 18, 2019