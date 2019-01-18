MS Dhoni is back and how! There was no other man who had faced so much criticism as he had coming into the ODI series but when the hurly burly is done, Dhoni won India the battle. 

Following half-centuries in Sydney and Adelaide, Dhoni guided India to victory in Melbourne with an unbeaten 87. Kedar Jadhav played an invaluable knock of 61 and finished the match with a boundary in the 50th over. 

Dhoni took full advantage of his two drop catches, the first of which came when he was yet to get off the mark. Dhoni then went on to stitch an important partnership with Virat Kohli and then was joined by Jadhav who stayed with the former captain till the end in a partnership of over 100 runs. 

MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav embrace after winning the ODI series in Melbourne.Mike Owen/Getty Images

Dhoni, who was awarded the man of the series award, was asked about batting at number 4 today and he said that it did not matter the position in which he bats. He went on to add that it is about winning games for his country. 

Earlier in the day, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 6 wickets and was adjudged man of the match for his efforts. With the ODI series victory, India created history by not losing a single series in Australia. 

The visitors won the Test and ODI series following the 1-1 stalemate in the T20Is. Here's how social media reacted. 