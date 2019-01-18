Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the Indian ODI team against Australia in the third ODI at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and made a very strong case to remain there till the World Cup by taking six wickets.  

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first considering the overcast conditions with a forecast of passing showers. Coming out to open the batting, Aaron Finch and Alex Carey once again failed as Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed both of them continuing his good form with the new ball.  

But the day belonged to Chahal who made his return to the Indian limited-overs side after a long time. His form of late was not the best either and did not play in the previous five (3 T20Is and 2 ODIS) games in Australia. Thus, the pressure was on him as he was India's lead spinner in the game replacing Kuldeep Yadav in the starting XI; and the leggie did not disappoint picking up 6-42.

Chahal celebrates one of his six wickets in Melbourne.JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images

Chahal set the tone for a perfect game from his very first over when he removed Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja in the space of three balls. Marsh's wicket was Chahal at his cerebral best as he fired one down the legside seeing the batsman charge down the wicket.

He then went on to dismiss Marcus Stoinis caught at slip off a beautiful leg spinner. His fourth was a soft dismissal while his fifth was the wicket of well-set Peter Handscomb who failed to read a googly and was trapped plumb in front. 

Chahal's exploits, naturally, pleased Twitterati who hailed him and called for the reunion of Kuldeep and Chahal.

