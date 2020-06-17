Meera Chopra issues an apology on behalf of film industry to Sushant Singh Rajput Close
Dhivyadharshini has shared an emotional post on her father's death anniversary which she had written two years ago. The Vijay TV anchor has said that she is posting it again ]since the Father's Day (June 21) is around the corner.

Dhivyadharshini
Dhivyadharshini.Dhivyadharshini Instagram

Her father had died two decades ago. In her letter, the TV anchor-turned-actress talks about leading life with the values that he thought when he was alive. However, her wish to present a shirt from her hard-earned money to him remains an unfulfilled, forver.

She also has given a message to the young fathers and has also sent the Father's Day wishes to them. Dhivyadharshini shared the below picture with a caption, "Letter to my DAD I wrote a couple of years back,I wanted to repost today ..(as this is the day nearly 2 decades back our DAD left the earth ... it's his anniversary of rememberance today )

Also as the FATHERS DAY is around the corner I wana give spl appreciation post to all the FATHERS out there, who has a brave face in the morning with all hopes, in front of their kids, but having sleepless nights because of this uncertain times, all I wana say to those (specially)young fathers is , one thing that I'm certain about is ,YOU will alwys be ur daughters/sons FIRST HERO ...because there is nothing stronger than the WILL OF A FATHER ... I don know when this phase will pass but it will definitely pass , ADVANCE HAPPY FATHERS DAY
and to my APPA, wish I could buy u a shirt ❤️❤️
Alwys praying for ur peace. [sic]"

Dhivyadharshini
Dhivyadharshini's emotional letter.Dhivyadharshini Instagram

Meanwhile, Dhivyadharshini has now recovered from the knee injury that she suffered after lockdown came into effect.

Dhivyadharshini is a popular name among Tamil cine-goers and television audience. She started her journey as a child artiste in Malayalam movie Shubhayathra in 1990. She turned TV host as a child anchor for Vijay TV's Ungal Theerpu. Thereafter, she worked in TV serials and in films in supporting roles.

Her Koffee with DD, celebrity chat show, has made her a household name.