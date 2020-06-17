Dhivyadharshini has shared an emotional post on her father's death anniversary which she had written two years ago. The Vijay TV anchor has said that she is posting it again ]since the Father's Day (June 21) is around the corner.

Her father had died two decades ago. In her letter, the TV anchor-turned-actress talks about leading life with the values that he thought when he was alive. However, her wish to present a shirt from her hard-earned money to him remains an unfulfilled, forver.

She also has given a message to the young fathers and has also sent the Father's Day wishes to them. Dhivyadharshini shared the below picture with a caption, "Letter to my DAD I wrote a couple of years back,I wanted to repost today ..(as this is the day nearly 2 decades back our DAD left the earth ... it's his anniversary of rememberance today )

Also as the FATHERS DAY is around the corner I wana give spl appreciation post to all the FATHERS out there, who has a brave face in the morning with all hopes, in front of their kids, but having sleepless nights because of this uncertain times, all I wana say to those (specially)young fathers is , one thing that I'm certain about is ,YOU will alwys be ur daughters/sons FIRST HERO ...because there is nothing stronger than the WILL OF A FATHER ... I don know when this phase will pass but it will definitely pass , ADVANCE HAPPY FATHERS DAY

and to my APPA, wish I could buy u a shirt ❤️❤️

Alwys praying for ur peace. [sic]"

Meanwhile, Dhivyadharshini has now recovered from the knee injury that she suffered after lockdown came into effect.

Dhivyadharshini is a popular name among Tamil cine-goers and television audience. She started her journey as a child artiste in Malayalam movie Shubhayathra in 1990. She turned TV host as a child anchor for Vijay TV's Ungal Theerpu. Thereafter, she worked in TV serials and in films in supporting roles.

Her Koffee with DD, celebrity chat show, has made her a household name.