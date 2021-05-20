Dharmendra might not have been a part of films but hasn't left our hearts. The terrific actor recently shared a vintage picture with late actress Sadhana. In the picture, the two are seen enjoying each other's company while sipping on a tea. The two worked together in Ishq Par Zor Nahin in 1970. Along with the picture, Dharmendra also shared the regret he would always have.

Dharmendra is quite active on social media. The veteran actor keeps giving us a sneak peek into his thoughts, opinions, and life now and then. He recently shared a memorable picture with Sadhana and wrote, "Sadhana, a fine artist a lovely and lively person. Afsos, main inke saath ek hi film kar paya . (Regret that I could do only one film with her)." The veteran actor is looking his dapper self in the picture.

Owing to Dharmendra's ill health, he and Hema Malini have not met for over a year now. Hema herself revealed the same to the media. "It is best for his safety. Right now we would rather think about his health than about spending time together. We are going through the worst crisis that mankind has faced in a hundred years. If we must save civilization we must be strong, even if it means making big sacrifices," Hema told Bollywood Hungama.

In the last few months, Dharmendra has also actively supported the farmers' protest. His tweets and Instagram posts have grabbed many eyeballs in the last year. While he stands behind the farmers in their ongoing protest, Hema Malini has been vocal about not supporting the protest. She has often said that the farmers are being misled and they should call it off.