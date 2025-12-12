Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away due to age-related issues on November 24, 2025. His passing away has left a void not only in the industry but also in the hearts and minds of friends, fans, and millions of well-wishers. Fans were unhappy with Dharmendra's family for keeping his funeral silent, as they couldn't see their favourite superstar or take antim darshan.

Following fans' aggression, the Deols kept a close-knit prayer meet for fans at their Juhu residence. Dharmendra's two prayer meets were held, one at Taj Lands End, hosted by the Deols, Sunny, Bobby, and others, while on the same day, Hema Malini held a quiet prayer meet and Bhagvat Gita path at her residence, which was also attended by Esha Deol's ex-husband, Bharat.

Hema Malini's emotional speech at the prayer meet here

On Thursday, December 11, Hema Malini and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol held a prayer meet in Delhi, which was attended by many BJP leaders, namely, Home Minister Amit Shah, Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan, and many other politicians paid tribute to the legendary superstar.

However, Dharmendra's sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were not present at the Delhi prayer meet.

Several photos and videos from the prayer meet have gone viral. In the clips, Hema Malini broke down remembering her late husband, actor Dharmendra. Esha and Ahana were also seen emotionally.

Hema Malini walked down memory lane and reminisced about the beautiful time spent with her husband. From working with him in films to romancing him on-screen to falling in love and being beautiful parents to their daughters, Hema was choked up with memories.

She started her speech with a Sanskrit shloka: "Radhe Radhe Vasudeva Sutam Devam, Sansa Chanuram Ardhanam, Devaki Paramanandam, Krishnam Vande Jagadguru."

Hema said, "In today's prayer meeting, I am feeling extremely emotional while welcoming all of you. I never imagined that a day would come in my life when I would have to hold a prayer meeting, and that too for my Dharamji." She further said, "The whole world is mourning his loss, but for me, it is an irreparable shock. It feels like a companionship that stood the test of time has suddenly been taken away."

Talking highly of Dharmendra, Hema said, "Dharamji was a man of limitless generosity. He was simple, easy-going, and deeply compassionate. The person with whom I acted in many romantic films became my life partner. Our love was true, and because of that truth, we found the courage to face every situation together and eventually got married."

Talking about him being a beautiful life partner, Hema added, "He was a dedicated partner, a constant source of inspiration, and he stood by me at every moment and every step. He supported all my decisions wholeheartedly. To my two daughters, Esha and Ahana, he became a loving father. He gave them immense affection and ensured they were married at the right time." She also mentioned how wonderful he was as a grandfather. "Our five grandchildren adored him; they were completely mad about their Nanu (maternal grandfather). Dharamji was happiest when he was around them. He would often tell me, referring to our family, 'This is our beautiful garden. Always take care of it with love and patience.'"

Hema Malini concluded, "All the members of my family, my mother, my aunt, my two brothers, my sister-in-law, and all their children, loved him deeply. He was an integral part of every one of our lives."

Esha Deol and her former husband, Bharat Takhtani and Ahana Deol's husband, Vaibhav Vohra, also joined the Delhi prayer meet.

In the photos from the prayer meet, Hema, Esha, and Amit Shah paid floral tribute to Dharmendra.

Another heartwarming clip shows Kangana Ranaut consoling a bereaved and emotional Hema Malini, sitting near her feet and staying by her side.

Take a look at the photos and videos.

After the prayer meet, Esha shared a moving video montage on social media, featuring memorable moments from Dharmendra's film career. It also had a glimpse of Dilip Kumar praising him at an award function.

The tribute, posted on Instagram, opens with a photograph of Dharmendra accompanied by the words, "Dharam ji, dilo me likhi hui daastan." Set to the song Gar Tum Bhula Na Doge from the film Yakeen, the montage showcases a collection of clips from Dharmendra's celebrated performances, reflecting his enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

Before breathing his last on November 24, 2025, Dharmendra was hospitalised at Breach Candy after complaining of breathlessness. He was discharged on November 12, 2025; however, a few days before his 90th birthday, he left for the heavenly abode.

Dharmendra is known for his versatility; he left a lasting imprint with films such as Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, and Anupama.