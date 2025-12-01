Legendary actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24, just days before his 90th birthday. He had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised in October; on November 12, he was discharged, and a home ICU was set up. He showed signs of recovery, as per reports. However, last week he breathed his last, and his last rites were held on November 25 in Mumbai, surrounded by family and close colleagues.

His funeral was held at Pawan Hans, Mumbai, in a hush-hush manner, where celebs directly arrived at the cremation ground, including his second wife, Hema Malini, and her daughter, Esha Deol.

Fans didn't get to see his last glimpse, despite heavy police deployment. Fans didn't lose hope and crowded outside his residence as well as near the cremation ground to see their favourite star one last time.

But sadly, neither the media nor fans were allowed inside.

Last week, two separate prayer meets were held in Mumbai, one at Taj Lands End, hosted by Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, where Sonu Nigam gave a heartfelt tribute. The second was held at the same time at Hema Malini's residence in Juhu.

Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salim Khan were present to pay their last respects at the prayer meet organised by Sunny and Bobby, which was titled 'Celebration of Life.'



A few celebs also arrived at Hema Malini's residence.

However, fans weren't allowed into either prayer meet, nor was the media. Fans have been disappointed ever since the family chose a private funeral for the legendary star. Now, UAE-based filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami has revealed that Hema Malini spoke to him about the decision, explaining that Dharmendra's last days were extremely cruel and difficult. She shared that the family simply couldn't bear to see him in that condition.

Filmmaker Hamad Al Reyami posted a detailed note on Instagram after meeting Hema Malini, days after Dharmendra's passing. In his post, he described their conversation and the emotional turmoil she was experiencing.

In the caption, originally written in Arabic, he expressed: "On the third day of mourning, I visited the legendary actress Hema Malini, wife of the late superstar Dharmendra... But this time was different... a painful, heartbreaking occasion."

He shared that Hema looked visibly distressed as she spoke about her husband's final moments.

Hamad recalled Hema telling him: "I wish I had been at the farm on the same day I was with Dharmendra two months ago... I wish I had seen him there."

She also shared how she would encourage Dharmendra to publish his poetry: "Why don't you publish your beautiful poems and writings?" To which he would reply: "Not now... Let me finish some poems first."

Hamad added that time ran out before Dharmendra could complete them.

According to Hamad, Hema said bitterly: "Now strangers will come... they will write about him, they will compose books... while his own words never saw the light of day. Dharmendra, throughout his life, never wanted anyone to see him weak or ill. He hid his pain even from his closest relatives. And after a person passes away, the decision rests with the family."

He further recalled her saying that his condition in the last days was so cruel and painful that even we could hardly bear to see him like that.

In his note, Hamad ended by honouring Dharmendra's legacy: "My forever hero, legendary Superstar DHARMENDRA."