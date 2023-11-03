https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/769402/lata-mangeshkar-funeral-what-made-amitabh-bachchan-dharmendra-give-it-miss.jpg IBTimes IN

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen breaking down after Dharmendra shared an emotional message for the two of them on Koffee with Karan. Dharmendra praised them for being humble and grounded through the highs and lows of life. He also added that he feels Bobby Deol is more pampered and more unruly than Sunny.

Dharmendra's emotional message

"Har bachcha, kaisa bhi ho, baap ke saamne bheegi billi ban jaata hai, aur baap se door hote hi sher ban jaata hai. Sunny ke andar ek bachcha hai jo samajhdaar hogaya hai, lekin usse aur samajhdaar hona chahiye. He's good, he's very nice. He's a fighter. (Every child becomes a cat in front of dad and tiger in front of others. Sunny Deol has a child inside that has now matured but he needs to be wiser)," Dharmendra said.

The Deol brothers break down

"Bobby sabka laadla tha. Hamesha chhota bachcha jo hai na, usse har koi pyaar karta hai. Jyada hi pyaar karte hain. Par woh kehta hai ke aap Sunny ko zyada pyaar karte they aur mujhe nahi. Hala ke I love him. We all loved him the most. (Bobby is everyone's favourite. Everyone loved him the most as he was the youngest. But he feels dad loves Sunny more than him)," the Sholay actor added. Sunny and Bobby both teared up at this moment.

Dharmendra's revelations

Dharmendra also made a revelation of sorts when he hinted at Bobby's drinking and smoking habits. He said that Bobby feels no one knows about it but we do. The He Man also said that he can't tell him anything now as he himself used to drink and smoke a lot earlier. "Both are very emotional. Bobby kuch baatein chhupa jaata hai, Sunny ka pata chal jaata hai. Bobby thoda sa chalu hai, batata nahi. Main usse kai zyaada karta tha, kabhi sutta, kabhi (drink). I can't tell him don't do it, because I was like that," Dharmendra said.