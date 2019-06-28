Yogi Babu, who made his acting debut with Yogi in 2009, is turning hero with Dharma Prabhu. It is a fantasy comedy film directed by his one-time roommate and friend Muthukumaran.

The film has Radha Ravi, Karunakaran, Rajendran, Bosskey, Manobala and others in the supporting cast. Former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant, Janani Iyer will be seen in an important role in the movie, which has Justin Prabhakaran's music, San Lokesh's editing and Mahesh Muthuswami's cinematography.

Lord Yama, the god of the death in the Hindu mythology, is the key character in Dharma Prabhu. It is a political satire using the mythological characters.

Yogi Babu plays the title role with Ramesh Thilak enacting the character of Chitragupta, the son of Lord Brahma and maintains the complete records of humans' actions on the Earth in the Hindu mythology.

Radha Ravi, who will be seen as the father of the character played by Yogi Babu, falls ill and wants his son to occupy his position. Chitragupta has set his eyes on the throne. How the story progresses thereafter forms the crux of the story:

The trailer has promised to entertain the cine-goers with hilarious moments. Will it impress the audience? Check out the review in their words below: