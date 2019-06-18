All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. As per this proverb, one gets boring if he takes a break from his work and doesn't spend time to play. But what could happen if there is play at work place? It is pure fun, isn't? Well, such atmosphere definitely prevails on the sets of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63.

It becomes clear after a picture from the sets where the team is involved in playing cricket is out online. In the said photo, Atlee Kumar is batting, while Yogi Babu is all set to bowl. It looks like the team is having fun during the breaks. The interesting part of the story is that they are playing in a specially erected football stadium sets.

Generally, a film unit carries cricket, football and volleyball kits during long shooting schedules. The team will engage in sports whenever the time permits. The cast and crew from Thalapathy 63 seem like had fun during the break and the aforementioned picture has now gone viral.

The shooting of Thalapathy 63 is progressing at a brisk pace on the specially erected sets at EVP Studios located on the outskirts of Chennai city.

Thalapathy 63 marks the third union of Atlee Kumar with Vijay after Theri and Mersal. The movie has Nayanthara playing the female lead.

It is a sports drama in which Thalapathy plays the role of a footballer. The name and the first look of the flick is expected to be out on 22 June to coincide with the birthday celebration of Vijay.