The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) has declared that all eligible residential tenements in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, will be transformed into independent flats, each spanning a minimum of 350 square feet. This initiative marks a 17% increase in living space compared to previous slum redevelopment projects in Mumbai, making it the most ambitious of its kind in the city's history.

The DRPPL, a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government, is spearheading this transformative project. Prior to this, residents of informal settlements in the state were provided with houses measuring 269 square feet. This was later increased to between 315 and 322 square feet in 2018, as per the guidelines of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for urban poor housing.

A spokesperson for the DRPPL expressed their commitment to the project, stating, "The new flats will be dream homes for all Dharavikars and will upgrade their living conditions. Every home will reflect the spirit of a Dharavikar, whose aspirations have always mirrored those of a common Mumbaikar. The DRPPL is committed to fulfilling these dreams and aspirations while keeping the very soul of Dharavi intact."

The eligibility criteria for the residential tenements are those that were in existence before January 1, 2000. The redeveloped flats will feature separate kitchens, independent toilets, and will be well-lit, ventilated, hygienic, and secure.

The DRPPL's vision extends beyond housing. The organization aims to transform Dharavi into a globally connected city, complete with commercial and industrial premises, while preserving its vibrant and unique entrepreneurial culture.

In addition to the homes, the DRPPL plans to enhance the lives of Dharavikars by providing economic opportunities, futuristic education and vocational training, advanced healthcare facilities, and a quality lifestyle. These amenities will be available in Dharavi, located in the heart of central Mumbai, and Navi Dharavi, which is set to be developed in different locations.

The redevelopment project will also include community halls, recreational areas, public gardens, dispensaries, and daycare centres for children. Furthermore, the ineligible residential tenements in Dharavi will be provided accommodation under the proposed affordable rental housing policy, as per the Government of Maharashtra's defined norms.

Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Rejuvenation

The DRPPL is set to undertake a development similar to Dharavi in several planned Navi Dharavis, considering the large requirement of dwelling units. This initiative is a testament to the DRPPL's commitment to transforming Dharavi, setting new benchmarks in slum rehabilitation and urban rejuvenation for the rest of the world to follow.

The DRPPL is a Special Purpose Vehicle, formed between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government last year, with the aim to develop Dharavi and improve the lives of locals by providing them with modern housing and preserving their inherent entrepreneurial spirit. This will involve rebuilding spaces and reinventing the essence of community living, dovetailing state-of-the-art imperatives of transportation connectivity, electricity, water, and internet while enabling a hygienic environment with civic amenities, all benchmarked with the best in class.

The DRPPL's approach mirrors best practices followed in Singapore and other advanced nations for similar habitats. This project is reminiscent of the successful redevelopment of the Kowloon Walled City in Hong Kong, which was once the most densely populated place on earth. The transformation of this area into a park is a testament to the potential of such redevelopment projects.