In what comes as a major relief and nothing short of an accomplishment, Dharavi has recorded zero new COVID-19 cases on Friday, BMC has revealed. While major Indian cities and countries at large haven't been able to flatten the curve, Dharavi sets an example of how to curb the spread of coronavirus.

This is the second time Dharavi has achieved such a milestone since the lockdown. The last time it happened was on Christmas Day last year. Given the congested settlement in Asia's largest slum in Mumbai, health officials were concerned on containing the spread of the virus.

Dharavi's COVID fight is inspired

"A lot of hard work has been put in by the frontline workers since the first Covid case in Dharavi. There has been a sharp drop in cases since June. There was a small spike following the Ganesh festival, which was concerning, but it dipped later," Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North ward (Dharavi), said in a statement.

Dharavi is home to 6.5 lakh people crammed into a 2.5kms area. When the first case was reported in Dharavi on April 1, health authorities were in a state of panic. So far, Dharavi has reported 3,904 cases, of which 3,582 have recovered. There are only 10 active cases, BMC official revealed.